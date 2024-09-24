INTRIGUED by the portraits of people from the past? Then MonLife Heritage new Art History Course: ‘Facing the Past, The Art of Portraiture’ will bring you face to face with a whole host of characters through the centuries.
Beginning on September 30 with live in person 2 hour sessions on Monday afternoons at the Drill Hall Chepstow, or online lectures live every Wednesday morning from October 2, popular Monmouthshire lecturer Eleanor Bird will be exploring how artists’ portrayal of their sitters reflected the art, politics and religion of their era.
Discover how portraiture emerged and became a means to demonstrate power and status, how capturing individuals’ character and bringing sitters to life developed as well as the simple desire to preserve a likeness of a loved one.
Once photography was discovered the place of the portrait in art changed in many exciting ways. Follow the extraordinary story and look into the eyes of a host of people from the past.
All the online lectures are recorded and available for a month so there is no issue with missing live or online lectures over the 10 week course. Find out more and book online via: https://www.visitmonmouthshire.com/whats-on/all-events/arthistory