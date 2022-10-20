‘General Election the only way forward’, says First Minister
Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has stated that a “General Election is the only way forward”, following the resignation of Liz Truss as Prime Minister.
Liz Truss resigned as UK Prime Minister in a statement outside Downing Street this afternoon.
The First Minister described Ms Truss’ governement as a “complete and utter failure” and has echoed the Labour party’s stance that a General Election should now be called to allow the public to decided who succeeds her as Prime Minister.
Wales First Minister Mark Drakeford said: “ This has been a complete and utter failure of government with everyone in this country now having to pay the price.
“The deep division within the UK Government means that any successor will face the same challenges.
“A General Election is now the only way forward for the country.”
