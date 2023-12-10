WALES coach Warren Gatland will be regaling rugby fans with stories and thoughts from the game when he returns to Monmouth’s Blake Theatre for the third time next April.
‘An Evening with Warren Gatland OBE’ in association with Aitch and Aitch Bee will see Gats chatting about life since returning to the hot seat, following Wales’ improved performance in the World Cup and after next spring’s Six Nations.
He gave two sell-out shows at the Blake in 2019, and this time Warren will entertain fans with anecdotes and insights, followed by an opportunity for the audience to get involved with a Q&A session.
Tickets for the night on Sunday, April 28, are priced £27 for adults and £22.50 for U18s.
There are also a limited number of VIP Tickets available priced at £55 which will include a post show “Meet & Greet” with Warren, a photo opportunity and a signature from the man himself plus seats in the front two rows.