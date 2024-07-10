Wales & West Utilities has completed its work to upgrade over 3,000 metres of gas pipes in Crickhowell.
The gas emergency and pipeline service has been working in the area since 2022, and recently returned to complete a small section of work. The work was essential to keep the gas flowing safely and reliably to local homes and businesses, keeping people warm for generations to come.
To plan the work Wales & West Utilities liaised with Powys Council and North and Mid Wales Trunk Road Agency and traffic management was in place throughout.
Wales & West Utilities Andrew Coleman managed the work and said: “We’d like to thank the local community for their patience whilst we completed this essential project.
"While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across Crickhowell. Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.
“This work was essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.”