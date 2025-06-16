My clients know that I am a stickler for leaving some ‘weeds’ in beds and borders – not through laziness or a lack of knowledge but due to the fact they can add ‘something’, be it food for the bees or just a bit more colour. Speedwell – so called because it really does ‘speed well’ through the beds and borders – is providing great ground cover and pretty little blue flowers in profusion right now. The funny thing is that whilst some gardeners will pull up and remove speedwell from their gardens, the same gardeners then go and buy lobelia – for its little blue flowers – to add to beds and borders.