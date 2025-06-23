Something I do find annoying in the garden are large weeds like brambles (the type that don’t even bother to offer blackberries), that stand loftily above herbaceous or poke out of shrubs, as if waving. Two of my ‘neat’ top tips to keep your garden looking as though someone cares about it at this overwhelming time of year is to hand pull (or even cut off) the large weeds that ‘wave’ to you and cut them back from pathways.