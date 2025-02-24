There’s still lots to do in the garden. As snowdrop blooms start to fade, it’s a good time to lift up large clumps, divide them and replant to increase your ‘lovely white carpets’. Most recommendations are to wait until the flowers have gone altogether and replant the bulb ‘in the green’ whilst you can still see their leaves, but I like to do it as the flowers fade, as it gives you a better visual guide to where they are. They spread quickly and I love dividing and replanting them now and then being pleasantly surprised next year as they flower in places I had forgotten I had put them.