I have been using Stihl’s ASA 20 cordless secateurs (now I know all secateurs are cordless but these are battery operated) for cutting back shrubs, and in particular a large area of willow withies this winter and I have to say, they are absolutely brilliant. You have to concentrate, and keep your ‘other hand’ well out the way. I wouldn’t use them for clearing herbaceous growth from beds as I have nipped my fingers with my regular secateurs once or twice. You wouldn’t get away with that with the Stihl cordless pruners, but they have proved invaluable for larger pruning jobs and I have been completely astounded by what they will cut effortlessly, slicing through substantial branches.