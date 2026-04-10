So why choose Fear when you can choose FAITH
This week I want to share a message that I have shared with many clients and audiences over the years and that message is, why choose fear when you can choose faith!
Many years ago, I heard the analogy of FEAR as ‘False Evidence Appearing Real’ and I believe that this is truly what it is. As we travel through our days our minds are fed many stories; now these stories often have gaps and it is in these gaps we place our thoughts. It is these thoughts that can change the next stage of the process to fear or faith.
Our thoughts are responsible for what takes place between our minds and our feelings, if we feed the story positive happy thoughts then this is how we portray ourselves on the outside and in turn we live in faith. If, however, we feed the story the alternative negative thoughts then this is what we will carry on to the outside world and fear will become the norm. As our thoughts shape our feelings then it is these that feed our emotions hence when we are negative or sad we are often found huddled away in a corner where our emotions then implode and give our mind the story that we are fearful…. And the cycle begins again.
As I have worked with many to understand this cycle so the cycle breaks as they come to understand that by taking their thoughts towards faith the outcome of the story is and can be very different.
Both fear and faith are the same, the only difference are the thoughts that we apply to them. As emotions on a level playing field, they look the same, feel the same, they have the same energy, it is us that change them by locking into one more than the other.
Therefore, if this is the case and we can change our thinking to how we think about these two emotions would we not be wise to attribute faith to a story our mind is telling us rather than fear.
I myself, have used this process and trust me it does work, if you find yourself stuck and becoming fearful of the outcome of a situation hold two identical objects separately in your hands each representing fear and faith, look at them and ask why you would put yourself through the mill of choosing fear when having faith in the outcome will at least make the situation lighter and the journey a little brighter.
Always sit quietly when faced with troubles, trust that having faith will work and very often a solution will come to mind thus changing the whole story, your thoughts will then be positive as you see options open up, your feelings will be easier to handle and emotionally you will feel stronger.
Take time to replace your fears of ‘what if’, (which in fact is false evidence as it does not exist), with the faith of ‘whatever happens I can handle it’, become aware of how being mindful of this choice often changes the story and therefore at many times the outcome.
So always remember, it is up to us whether we place faith or fear on the outcome of a situation as neither exist in our minds until we put them there – therefore the choice is yours so choose wisely.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.