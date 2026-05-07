Starting with the ‘promoting of mental wellness’, I believe that for all of us it is an important factor of life but one we often push to the sidelines. Over the years we have had it drummed in how we need to take care of our physical selves, exercise, eat well, drink plenty of water etc. however it is seemingly only recent years that the shift is looking to incorporate ‘mental wellness’. I know from experience that taking care of our mental wellness will indeed encourage us to tune into our physical wellness as neither are more important than the other in fact, they go hand in hand when providing us with strength and the resilience needed to have a balanced life.