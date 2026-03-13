Apparently, the saying goes that there is no such thing as bad weather just bad clothing, well I have to say in part I am in agreement however now that the rain has come back again, I have to disagree. I am personally fed up now with the dark, dreary (bad) days of winter and I long for spring to hit us full on with sunshine and warm temperatures.
When the cold, wet weather first hits in the winter months (November and December) I am actually thrilled to get out right clothes the jumpers, warm coats and boots however once Guy Fawkes, Christmas and Valentines have had their day I am done! I want to swap this attire for the less warm clothes, spring jackets and lighter shoes, however this year at present that doesn’t seem possible, as we head towards changing the clocks the damp, dark days are seemingly determined to remain with us.
Over the last couple of weeks as the first rays of sunshine did actually appear (ok one day at a time) everything seemed to lift. I noticed as people smiled their way through the day, the spring flowers starting to hold their heads up with pride and the birdsong filled the air throughout the day. However, as I write this back has come the rain, lights are now on in the middle of the afternoon and everything just feels dreary, even the poor spring flowers are hanging their heads in a sad fed up fashion!
On these dreary days however I do say to others, let’s remember we are the sunshine!
I do believe that each of us literally brings sunshine to someone else’s world just by being in it. There will be someone in your world whose life is lit up by your presence, your smile, your energy (even when you feel it is lacking). I believe that we need to hold on to this thought and maybe touch base with those around us whose life brings sunshine to our world so that we return the favor by bringing sunshine to theirs.
A smile from a stranger is worth a million on a rainy day so just imagine what you do for a family member or friend if you share with them one of your precious smiles. I find spending time with the special people in my life lifts that dreary day to one of warmth and sunshine however unfortunately if the rain is still pouring down you will still need the right clothes before going outside.
So, today remember if there is no sunshine outside, pop on those wellies and literally be the sunshine!
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