A couple who moved to Abergavenny in the pursuit of a dream, are getting ready for the festive season through their new venture as turkey farmers.
Ian and Tamara moved to Abergavenny in May 2022 to pursue the dream of starting a smallholding and go back to Ian’s roots.
Having grown up on a farm in Northern Ireland, Ian has a wealth of experience in agriculture and animal husbandry, and as a teen would breed ~100 white turkeys every Christmas. When Ian ‘flew the nest’ to pursue a career in engineering however, this passion was put on the back burner.
His work commitments took him to Texas, and three years later he met Tamara, who had also moved to the state for a short period for work. During their time in Houston, the two got together before returning to the UK.
In the ten years they have spent as a couple, Ian and Tamara have worked hard at their careers and travelled all over; hiking and exploring. Now they are to take on a whole new adventure.
When Ian approached Tamara with the idea of breeding turkeys, Tamara, whilst supportive, confessed to not been overly keen on the idea as her knowledge of turkeys was of very large commercial breeds.
However, what made the idea intriguing was the breed Ian wanted to rear; the Heritage Bourbon Red. During Ian’s childhood, he always wished to see the turkeys run around outside and flourish in their habitat, and with much research he learned that this vision would fit the natural character of the Heritage Bourbon Red perfectly.
“The breed we rear are a rare breed and very different to commercial turkeys – physically and personality wise - and they are genuinely a pleasure to care for” says Tamara.
Commercial turkey breeds have been bred through the years to grow as large as possible and to have the optimum feed-to-weight conversion in the shortest amount of time. The growth of a commercial broad-breasted turkey takes only four to five months from hatching to plate.
Meanwhile, the Heritage turkey breeds grow more slowly, taking seven to eight months to mature, and do not reach such a large size. On average at this age, turkey stags (males) will reach ~23 lbs (10.4kg) and hens (females) will reach ~14 lbs (6.4kg).
The Heritage Bourbon Red turkey is a very gentle and curious breed. They spend their time exploring outside, exhibiting their natural behaviours and instincts; from flying and roosting to foraging for food and breeding naturally. The breed has been commended in many past competitions for their outstanding flavour.
The next step was finding the perfect place to start this new chapter, with Abergavenny being at the top of the list. “Ian and I have come to Abergavenny many times over the years to hike and explore the Brecon Beacons. We have always loved the town and its connection with the countryside, and knew it would be a great place to live,” Tamara recalled.
“Abergavenny worked out to be the best place as a known foodie town that is a great support of independent and local businesses.”
Since buying their home eighteen months ago it has been an extremely busy – but rewarding – time for Ian and Tamara as they build their business.
“It has been a bit of a learning curve, learning the applicable standards and regulations, working with the local council, getting the processing facilities on the farm and of course, breeding our flock. Then there is the need to consider how we promote awareness of our business and creating a Facebook page and website.
“It’s been busy and difficult at times, but where Ian brings his knowledge and experience in farming, I bring some useful knowledge of branding and an extra pair of hands! All in all, we make a good team!”
The community have also been a great support to the business, Tamara commented. “We decided to sell fresh eggs that were laid by our turkeys back in April, which are great seasonal treat through to September. They are a little larger than your standard chicken eggs; with a slightly larger egg white and a creamier, richer yolk – not as rich as a duck egg but delicious; perfect for scrambled eggs, quiches and cakes. We put out an honesty box at the bottom of the lane so people could collect a box of four eggs for £3 each. It was really good fun! People took to them and were so kind, leaving some wonderful messages, it was lovely to see how well they were received!”
Now the laying season is over until next Spring, their sights are now fully set on Christmas as they prepare to sell their turkeys to customers.
“At the start, I was completely new to caring for turkeys” Tamara shared “but over this process, I have grown such an appreciation of them; they are lovely little characters. It’s been so rewarding and enjoyable to see our holding grow and we both take great comfort in working hard to provide our flock with a healthy and natural life.”
The turkeys are currently available to order for Christmas and will be available for collection on 22nd and 23rd December. For more information, check out Callender Farm’s website at https://www.callendersfarm.co.uk/