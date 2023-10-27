The community have also been a great support to the business, Tamara commented. “We decided to sell fresh eggs that were laid by our turkeys back in April, which are great seasonal treat through to September. They are a little larger than your standard chicken eggs; with a slightly larger egg white and a creamier, richer yolk – not as rich as a duck egg but delicious; perfect for scrambled eggs, quiches and cakes. We put out an honesty box at the bottom of the lane so people could collect a box of four eggs for £3 each. It was really good fun! People took to them and were so kind, leaving some wonderful messages, it was lovely to see how well they were received!”