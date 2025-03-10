Responding to the foot-and-mouth case in Hungary, and the need to address the illegal meat imports, FUW President, Ian Rickman said: “News of Foot and Mouth Disease on mainland Europe for the second time this year will be a cause for alarm among livestock owners. While it's crucial to stress that this disease poses no threat to human health or food safety, as evidenced by the 2001 outbreak, its potential impact on the agricultural sector and our rural economy and communities cannot be understated. I’d like to remind livestock keepers to remain vigilant and practise good biosecurity.”