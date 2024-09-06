Thirteen-year-old multi-award-winning fundraiser Dante Valaydon-Pillay has completed an extraordinary year of ambitious challenges for Children in Need, culminating in a series of live musical performances.
Despite his young age, Dante has shown remarkable dedication and courage throughout the year, tackling various tasks to raise money for the charity.
As his final challenge approached, Dante decided to step out of his comfort zone by giving a live performance — a daunting task for most, but not for this determined teenager.
“I wanted to give a musical performance for my final twelfth challenge, but I didn’t know if I had enough time. Luckily, I managed to get it all done,” Dante shared.
After a summer of preparation, Dante took to the streets of Abergavenny on a sunny August Bank Holiday for his first-ever live performance.
Armed with his piano keyboard, microphone, and his now-iconic yellow hoodie, Dante was ready to inspire through music. Despite initial nerves, he launched into Justin Timberlake’s upbeat hit “I Can’t Stop the Feeling,” and soon enough, his Children in Need bucket began to fill with generous donations from passersby.
Dante’s setlist was as eclectic as it was impressive, featuring songs like Louis Armstrong’s classic “What a Wonderful World,” Coldplay’s anthem “Viva La Vida,” and a classical piece, “Sad Ghost,” by Nancy Litten. He also performed the theme tune from *The Addams Family* and concluded with the Queen favourite, “Don’t Stop Me Now.” A special highlight was a song he composed himself, “Challenge into Change,” inspired by his year-long fundraising journey.
As Dante played, more people gathered to watch, coming out of nearby shops to see the young performer. His hour-long set raised an impressive £150, much to his surprise. “I loved that and I want to do it again! It’s addictive! I actually didn’t think anyone would donate,” Dante said, thrilled by the support from the Abergavenny community.
The next day, Dante performed for the Social Circles group at the Bridges Centre in Monmouth. Having gained confidence from his first performance, he was more relaxed and even introduced his songs with a short speech. The group responded warmly, donating £35 to his Children in Need fund. One of the volunteers commented, “I really enjoyed that. Dante’s such a down-to-earth lad. Don’t ever change!”
Following a brief break to celebrate his thirteenth birthday, Dante continued his fundraising efforts with performances in Newport.
He played at John Frost Square and outside the Westgate Hotel, raising £50 from generous shoppers. During one of these performances, Dante dedicated a song to his partially sighted uncle, who had come to support him. His uncle, touched by the gesture, described it as “an awesome performance.”
Dante’s busy weekend concluded with a special performance at Raglan Church following the morning service. The congregation donated £110, moved by Dante’s commitment and musical talent.
For his final performance, Dante had the honour of playing at the prestigious Southmead Hospital in Bristol. The hospital, renowned for its modern facilities, boasts a stunning glass auditorium where Dante performed on a baby grand piano. The piano, purchased with funds from the sale of a valuable 1890 painting, is used as part of the hospital’s initiative to promote relaxation and well-being.
As Dante played his lively set, patients, staff, and visitors gathered to listen, some even stepping out onto balconies to watch from above. The hospital’s grand space filled with the sound of his music, bringing smiles to the faces of many. One visitor remarked, “The music sounds great in this space. I stopped to donate because he reminds me of my sons. I wish him lots of luck with his fundraising.”
Dante said, “I hope my performance put a smile on people’s faces and made their day a bit better. I am so honoured that Fresh Arts invited me to perform, and I hope everyone enjoyed my set and the song I created, ‘Challenge into Change,’ because I wrote this especially for my Southmead performance.”
Looking back on his year of charity challenges, Dante expressed gratitude to all who supported him. “It’s been exciting, and I’ve tried things I’ve always wanted to do. Every penny counts. Thank you to all the nice people who donated their time, expertise, and money to help me achieve my charity challenges. Their support helps me raise money and awareness for Children in Need.”
With his final challenge complete, Dante has not only raised significant funds for charity but also brought communities together through his inspiring musical journey.