Young people will create a documentary shining a light on the life of one of Brynmawr’s most famous sons.
Roy Francis was born in 1919 and grew up playing rugby in the town. The former Rugby League player and renowned coach was the first black coach of a professional team in UK sport. The Brynmawr Museum and Historical Society he helping to develop the film to bring attention to Black British sporting history.
It will also explore the wider history of the town during the 1920s and ‘30s including the ‘Brynmawr Experiment’, which was an effort to address poverty and unemployment in the town.
The National Lottery Heritage Fund has awarded over £20,000 to help develop the film and preserve the heritage of the local community.
“We are thrilled to have received this support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund,” said John Hill, Treaurer of Brynmawr Museum said.
“Thanks to National Lottery players we are able to tell the incredible story of a man who was raised in Brynmawr and became a legend in the world of rugby league. Just as importantly, we can preserve the heritage of Brynmawr.”
The grant will enable the young creators to enlist the help of professional film makers, animators and museum staff with the skills to carry out interviews and learn how to film and edit the documentary.
Different generations of family members, volunteers and community groups from the town and Francis’ former rugby league clubs are also expected to contribute.
The film will also eventually be used to help others learn about local history. The project consists of building bilingual teachers’ guides, worksheets and discussion prompts to be used alongside the films.
The rugby legend was born in Cardiff but raised by his father, Albert Francis and his wife Rebecca in Brynmawr. Alongside rugby, he was also a talented boxer and participated in athletics and swimming.
During the Second World War, Francis tuned out for the Army’s Northern Command and made guest appearances for Dewsbury Rams. Having won five Welsh caps and become the first selected black player for any British international sports team, Francis was widely tipped to become part of the Great British Lions Side to tour Australia in 1946. However, Roy was overlooked for the squad due to the colour bar which was enforced in the touring country at the time.
In recent years, Roy Francis’ achievements on the field, as one of the earliest Welsh adopters of the professional code of rugby league and a pioneering coach after his playing career has started to be recognised again.
A statue was unveiled in his hometown of Brynmawr in 2023 and he was one of the most featured players in the acclaimed rugby documentary ‘The Codebreakers’.
Last year, Professor Tony Collins - the author of Francis’ biography - told The Chronicle the tale of Francis’ life was long overdue for several reasons.
“He is a person who was a way ahead of his time, not only for what he brought to rugby and how innovative he was but also as a black man in a white world.”
“He was probably unique in any walk of life in the 1950s. He was a true son of Brynmawr.”
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