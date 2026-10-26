THE Tour de France has revealed its full 2027 route, which will feature Stage Three in Wales, running through Powys from Welshpool and onto Cardiff on Sunday, July 4.
This announcement marks the next step toward the historic 2027 Grand Départ, as stage three of the historic race will pass through Llandrindod Wells, Builth Wells and Brecon.
The 223 km route will reach Llandrindod at the 59.5km mark and pass through Builth Wells at 72km.
Tour de France to roll through Brecon
Brecon is the next destination at the 107km mark before the riders exit the town heading toward the southern UK’s biggest mountain Pen y Fan, through Libanus before heading into the hills and down toward Cardiff.
Additionally, the locations of the sprints on the five British road stages have been confirmed, with Llandrindod Wells hosting the intermediate sprint on Stage Three, located on the A483 entering the historic spa town.
A detailed interactive map of the Welsh stage, showing the location of the sprint and the eight categorized climbs, can now be found at www.letourgb.com
Paul Bush, Managing Director of Grand Départ GB 2027, said: “To have both the Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift starting in Britain next summer is extraordinary, and a historic moment.
“These routes showcase what a spectacular stage Scotland, England, and Wales will provide.”
Full Welsh route unveiled at Palais des Congrès in Paris
Britain's role in the 2027 races was showcased during the official presentation at the Palais des Congrès in Paris, with a film featuring a bespoke poem by award-winning performance poet Sophia Thakur.
Christian Prudhomme, Tour de France director, said: “Just a few weeks apart, the Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift will each take their respective pelotons on a journey through the roads of the United Kingdom.
“Along with what we anticipate will be a warm and massive welcome for the champions, Great Britain also offers us a symbol that further ties the two races together.”
Councillors and children try out Tour de France sprint
Ahead of the route presentation in Paris, Powys councillors Glyn Preston and Raiff Devlin, along with the Llandrindod Wells Breeze women's cycling club, got together to try out the Tour de France intermediate sprint in Llandrindod Wells.
Local children from Ysgol Cefnllys came out to watch the riders, and despite a puncture, Cllr Preston persevered along the route, cheered on by the local schoolchildren.
Welsh Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas, who is the Wales Cycling Ambassador for the 2027 Tour de France, said of the route: “Riders will know they're not in France. The roads and the landscape are completely different to what you get in France and that makes the race more unpredictable.
Geraint: Riders will have to work hard on Welsh hills
"In Wales it's heavy roads, small lanes and the climbs are just different. It doesn't come easy, you're always working hard – and that's not just me after doing nothing for the past four months.
"Hopefully the weather will be nice, but that brings another dynamic.
"The route itself has a San Remo feel because it starts flat but then it's a long stage with the climbs coming towards the end with the Rhigos and Caerphilly.
"We've seen in the Tour of Britain it can be tough for some but there's enough time to come back.
"So will the sprinters come back in time? Will it be a bunch finish? Will it be a breakaway? There are a lot of scenarios so it's going to be super exciting to watch."
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