This morning in Abergavenny, it's a cool 2°C.

The sky is very cloudy, but we're not expecting any rain.

As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will rise to a slightly warmer 8°C.

The clouds will persist, but again, no rain is forecasted.

Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, we can expect a slightly warmer start to the day at 3°C.

The clouds will have cleared, making way for a sunny morning.

In the afternoon, the temperature will rise a little more to 5°C.

The sun will continue to shine, providing a pleasant contrast to today's cloudy conditions.

As for the rest of the week, the temperature will hover around a constant 10°C.

We can expect more cloudy skies, but no significant changes in conditions.

So, it seems like a calm and steady week ahead in Abergavenny.

This article was automatically generated