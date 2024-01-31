This morning in Abergavenny, it's a cool 2°C.
The sky is very cloudy, but we're not expecting any rain.
As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will rise to a slightly warmer 8°C.
The clouds will persist, but again, no rain is forecasted.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, we can expect a slightly warmer start to the day at 3°C.
The clouds will have cleared, making way for a sunny morning.
In the afternoon, the temperature will rise a little more to 5°C.
The sun will continue to shine, providing a pleasant contrast to today's cloudy conditions.
As for the rest of the week, the temperature will hover around a constant 10°C.
We can expect more cloudy skies, but no significant changes in conditions.
So, it seems like a calm and steady week ahead in Abergavenny.
This article was automatically generated