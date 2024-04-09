This morning in Abergavenny, expect a cool start to the day with temperatures around 5°C. There will be scattered showers, so it's a good idea to carry an umbrella.
As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will rise to a slightly warmer 8°C. The showers will have cleared up by this time, making for a dry afternoon.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, it will be slightly warmer than today with temperatures of around 7°C. The skies will be cloudy with sunny spells.
By the afternoon, the temperature will increase to 10°C. There will be moderate rain, so keep that umbrella handy.
For the rest of the week, the temperature will remain constant at around 11°C. The general trend suggests that the skies will be foggy.
This article was automatically generated