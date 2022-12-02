Over two recent weekend sessions at Abergavenny Castle, Friends of Castle Meadows volunteers have distributed over 350 trees, free of charge, to Monmouthshire residents.
Part of a Welsh Government and Coed Cadw (the Woodland Trust in Wales) initiative to provide ‘A tree for every home in Wales’, the ‘My Tree Our Forest’ programme aims to tackle the effects of climate change and also contribute to the National Forest of Wales.
Monmouthshire residents still have the chance to pick up their free tree on Saturday and Sunday from Abergavenny Castle between 10.30am and 2pm.
You will need to fill out a few details or use the QR code available there to be able to pick up your one free tree per household.
The trees available are all native broadleaf saplings and they include oak, silver birch, hazel, elder, crab apple, rowan, hawthorn, dog wood, dog rose and field maple.
The volunteers will be only too happy to offer advice on suitable planting locations, height, width and root information, what’s best for wildlife etc.
If residents cannot get to the castle this weekend then more dates will be announced next February and March when you can pick up your free tree.