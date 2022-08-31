Free travel introduced to celebrate Abergavenny electric bus launch
Subscribe newsletter
Abergavenny bus passengers are to be offered 10 free days of travel to celebrate new bus routes in and around the town.
The service has been introduced by Monmouthshire County Council, who are hoping that the introductory free service will encourage residents to use buses more regularly in the future, cutting down on our collective carbon footprint.
The new service came into effect yesterday (Tuesday August 30) and will run until September 9, including the new electric A1 and A4 bus services.
The introduction of the new electric vehicle supports the council’s decarbonisation agenda, with this being the first electric vehicle running on a public service, with the aim of introducing more in to the service in the coming years.
The service changes have occurred due to a change in contracts, which has led Monmouthshire County Council offering this introductory free service until the last departure on Friday September 9 2022 at 17:30. However, the A1 and A4 are just two of six services that are changing within Abergavenny’s bus service.
From August 30 the following new routes will run:
1. A1 Abergavenny town service: Maerdy & Underhill
2. A3 Abergavenny – Llanfoist – Govilon – Gilwern – Clydach – Brynmawr
3. A4 Abergavenny town service: Llanfoist & Llanellen
4. A5 Abergavenny town service: Knoll Estate
5. A6 Abergavenny town service: Holywell Crescent
6. 68 Abergavenny – Raglan – Monmouth
These will take over from routes 2, 46, 47 & 83, which will no longer operate, with routes A2, 43/X43, 78 & X3 being unchanged.
Cllr. Catrin Maby, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and the Environment, said: “Bus services are an incredibly important part of our rural transport network, and it is fantastic to see that the frequency of some services is increasing. It is great to see that Monmouthshire’s bus services are starting to use electric buses too, which is part of our general move towards low carbon transport for the future.”
If you would like to find out more about these changes, then please visit the following link: Bus Timetables – Monmouthshire
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |