Free rail travel for kids over half term break
CHILDREN will be able to travel for free on trains in Wales next week.
Transport for Wales (TfW) says it is helping families and friends explore Wales and the Borders for less with a Kids Go Free ticket offer over next week’s half term break.
Up to two children under the age of 11 can travel for free with each fare paying adult on TfW services and the age of the accompanying adult has now been lowered from 18+ to 16+.
Children aged 11 to 15 can travel for free off-peak on TfW services between the hours of 9.30am - 4pm and after 6pm Monday to Friday and all day on Saturday and Sunday. Up to two children aged 11 to 15 can travel for free off-peak with each fare paying adult (16+).
An unlimited number of children aged 0-4 can travel with each fare paying adult at all times on any UK rail service.
James Price, Transport for Wales Chief Executive, said: “We understand this is a very challenging time for a lot of people as we face a cost of living crisis and we are committed to reducing the cost of using public transport.
“We’ve simplified our Kids Go Free offer to encourage as many people as possible to make the switch from cars to public transport, which can save money and also reduce their impact on the environment.”
Free tickets are available from Transport for Wales ticket offices and on-board conductors. The new Kids Go Free offer will be launched this half term but is available all year round.
For more information about the Kids Go Free offer and for a range of free rail related learning activities for children visit www.tfw.wales/kidsgofree
TfW has also partnered with Cadw to offer its customers 2-for-1 on the price of entry to their historic sites when you travel there by train.
With a valid same-day rail ticket, travellers get two entry tickets for the price of one when visiting some of the best-known landmarks in Wales.
