Four legged volunteer training to join mountain rescue team

“Suddenly Indy got a scent and shot off down the hill, found the runner and then ran back up the hill to me, indicating he had found someone and then led me to the missing runner. I followed Indy to the runner who was lying up against a stone wall, exhausted but very happy to see us. The light was fading and she had injured her ankle but we got her off the mountain safely. It was a fantastic feeling to have found her before her situation had turned bad. Indy was a real hero that night and I was so proud of him! The team gave him a round of applause when got back to base. Finding someone and saving their life is a big deal for any dog handler.”