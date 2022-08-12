Four legged volunteer training to join mountain rescue team
Subscribe newsletter
A new member of Brecon Mountain Rescue Team is joining the pack – and he’s on four legs instead of two.
The latest volunteer undergoing training is just two years old… and furry. But his ability to quickly traverse large areas of rugged terrain in the vital search for missing people will be second to none.
His name is Chewbacca and he is being trained by handler and fellow mountain rescue volunteer, Steve Covington, from Brecon.
Steve, 44, is a former professional rugby player and now an on-call retained firefighter who joined Brecon Mountain Rescue Team in 2012 after retiring from rugby and missing the team environment.
He explains: “I saw an advert for a recruitment drive for the local mountain rescue team and jumped at the chance.
“On my assessment walk to join the team, I met an inspiring mountain rescue team dog handler, and I knew then that I wanted to train a search dog.”
Steve is one of 60 dedicated volunteers who provide an emergency rescue service 24-hours a day, 365 days-a-year – saving the lives of those most in need, throughout mid Wales.
But to fulfil his ambition of being a search and rescue dog handler, Steve had to undertake further training with the South Wales Search and Rescue Dog Association (SARDA).
Once qualified, Steve trained his first dog, a black Labrador named Indy, who is now retired and enjoying life after a successful career which included successfully finding and rescuing a lost person in 2016
Steve recalls the incident: “A missing runner had gone off route during an event,” he said. “We were tasked to a possible area which was covered with thick heather and gorse. It was a hot sticky evening and Indy and I worked the area along a poorly maintained path.
“Suddenly Indy got a scent and shot off down the hill, found the runner and then ran back up the hill to me, indicating he had found someone and then led me to the missing runner. I followed Indy to the runner who was lying up against a stone wall, exhausted but very happy to see us. The light was fading and she had injured her ankle but we got her off the mountain safely. It was a fantastic feeling to have found her before her situation had turned bad. Indy was a real hero that night and I was so proud of him! The team gave him a round of applause when got back to base. Finding someone and saving their life is a big deal for any dog handler.”
Chewbacca is now mid-way through his training and Steve hopes he will be ready to undergo his formal assessment within 12 months, before becoming an official member of Brecon Mountain Rescue Team
Steve explains: “There are three stages of assessments before a dog can be considered a ‘qualified’ search and rescue dog. It is a thorough process which includes everything from proving he won’t chase sheep, to indication tests, behaviour tests and more.
“This is followed by a series of tests where he will search bigger and bigger areas, looking for people in different locations and situations, such as sitting, lying down, in trees, in water, walking...and so on.
“It a long process and hard work, as it should be – people’s lives depend on the provision of a high-quality service. But it’s incredibly rewarding, to see a dog work and enjoying every moment of it is the best feeling.
“If all our hard work helps us to find just one vulnerable missing person, then it’s all worth it.”
Now Steve is joining Brecon Mountain Rescue Team’s appeal to raise vital funds to build a much-needed new headquarters.
He said: “For more than 50 years, our dedicated volunteers have saved lives throughout mid Wales, not only on the mountains, but also in towns, rivers and lakes across the region, and we have never been busier.
“We provide specialist search, medical, and rescue services, and work closely with the police, ambulance and fire services when they receive a call for help, but are unable to find, reach or rescue those in need.
“Yet we receive no government or external funding and operate on an entirely voluntary basis. The growing demand for our help means we are now in urgent need of a bigger, better base.”
“Now we are hoping our community will show us their support and help us reach our fundraising target, so that we can build a base that will benefit the whole region well into the future.”
To find out more about how you can support Brecon Mountain Rescue Team, please visit www.breconmrt.co.uk
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |