A former police officer has been caught making sexualised comments about women on his body-worn camera, a public hearing has heard.
Former police constable Wayne Tancock did not attend the public hearing in Cwmbran on Tuesday April 28, where it was put forward that he had breached the professional standards of behaviour set by Gwent Police on three separate occasions.
An investigation by the force was launched in June 2025 following a review of body-worn camera footage, in which the former PC was heard making the sexist remarks about women and also used discriminatory language against the traveller community while on duty.
Had he not already resigned, Tancock would have been dismissed on the day.
Assistant Chief Constable Nick McLain chaired the accelerated misconduct hearing, ruling that the former officer had breached three of the professional standards of behaviour: ‘authority, respect’ and courtesy’, ‘equality and diversity’, and ‘discreditable conduct.’
“The behaviour of this former officer was totally unacceptable; neither we nor the public accept such conduct from police officers whether on or off duty,” said ACC McLain.
“Our communities rightfully expect our officers and staff to uphold the highest standards of behaviour and not conduct themselves in a way which will cause public trust and confidence in the service to be undermined. However, this former officer has failed to do so.”
“We will not accept misogyny, racism or discrimination from our officers or staff.”
“The vast majority of the police officers, staff and volunteers, who work for Gwent Police conduct themselves impeccably and work tirelessly to protect the public, those very few who choose to breach the standards expected of them undermine the public’s trust in policing.”
Former police constable Tancock will now be placed on the College of Policing’s barred list.
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