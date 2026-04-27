Monmouthshire County Council's Trading Standards has led a multi-agency operation to seize a significant quantity of illegal tobacco from a retail premises in Abergavenny.
This enforcement action took place on Thursday, April 23, 2026 and involved officers from Monmouthshire Trading Standards, supported by the Operation CeCe Wales Regional Investigation Team and Gwent Police.
A Monmouthshire County Council spokesperson said: "This operation sends a strong message that illegal tobacco has no place in our communities. These products not only undermine legitimate businesses but also pose significant health risks to consumers. We want to thank our officers and partners for their efforts." To find out more about the MCC's Trading Standards, please visit: www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/trading-standards
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