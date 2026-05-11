Over the years, his career took him further afield. He relocated to Hampshire, where he took on an additional role as an inspector. One inspection in particular stayed with him. Asked to review a home, he found serious failings, including medication being stored on the floor rather than safely organised. It was challenging work, but necessary, and he was recognised for handling it properly by the head inspector at the time, Nick Skinner. He also lived in Surrey for a time, working in a large nursing home, before eventually returning to Monmouth.