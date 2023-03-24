THE former chairman of Monmouthshire County Council, Brian Hood has died at his home in Bath at the age of 90
Mr Hood was first elected in 1987 to Monmouth District Council and, from 1996, to Monmouthshire County Council. Brian was Ward Member for Llanover before retiring in 2012, after 25 years of service.
During his time as a councillor he served as Chair of Environmental Health and Chair of Finance at district level.
He was also involved in establishing the Conservative Councillors Association and he also served on the board of the Welsh Conservative Party.
Mr Hood’s interest and passion was with Social Services, and he was Cabinet member responsible for the service for many years. He also served as opposition spokesperson, committee chair and chair of the select committee. He was highly respected across the local government family through his work within the Welsh Local Government Association.
Mr Hood moved tp Bath in 2018 and, as was typical of him, he became Chairman of the Probus group, sat on two committees for the Bath Royal Literary & Scientific Institution and was active in the U3A European Affairs Group.
He was dedicated to helping people. In 1986, he helped establish the Princess of Wales Silver Jubilee Fund for Help the Aged, which raised more than £120,000 for the charity.
Prior to this he worked as a volunteer with the Samaritans for a decade. In 2011, Brian was awarded the MBE for Services to Local Government.
Brian Hood was a dedicated, kind and supportive councillor and will be greatly missed.
Paul Matthews, Chief Executive Officer for Monmouthshire County Council said on behalf of the Council: “It was with great sadness I learnt that our friend and colleague Brian had passed away.
“He was a truly wonderful man, totally committed to helping those in need or who were less fortunate. He was a formidable politician, widely respected and a great friend and mentor to many, he will be deeply missed.”
Brian Hood’s funeral will take place in Bath Abbey on Tuesday, April 18 at 2.30pm.