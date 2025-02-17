A FORMER Welsh Conductor of the Year and teacher, who starred in a 2015 TV school documentary, is set to face trial over alleged sex offences.
Gareth Ritter, 43, from Raglan, has been suspended from teaching by the Education Workforce Council schools regulator, and has also resigned as music director from both the Ebbw Valley Brass Band, which he founded, and Lydbrook Band, which he joined at the start of 2023.
The former school assistant head starred in the Channel 4 documentary Educating Cardiff shot at the inner-city’s Willows High School in 2015, where as a music teacher he was known for his use of technology in the classroom.
He appeared before city magistrates in November charged with sexual assault, two counts of making an indecent image of a child, and one count of distributing an indecent image between May 2015 and July 2015, and is set to face trial in November 2025.
South Wales Police confirmed in a statement: "Gareth Ritter from Monmouthshire appeared at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on November 5, 2024."
The EWC on their website say Gareth John Ritter has been "ineligible for registration – subject to interim suspension order" since December 20, 2024.
The musician was crowned Welsh Conductor of the Year no less than four times.
Ebbw Valley Brass Band, which won the British Open Senior Trophy in 2024 to qualify for the Royal Albert Hall National Final, posted on January 26: "Following the resignation of Gareth Ritter due to personal reasons, Ebbw Valley Brass invite applications for the position of a new Musical Director.
"Gareth was a major driving force behind Ebbw Valley Brass' remarkable progress, including four National Final titles and the recent performance at the Royal Albert Hall.
"The band is looking for a dynamic and ambitious Musical Director to enable the organisation to continue its progress."