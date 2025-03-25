WITH plans for a government shake-up in England which could see Monmouthshire’s close neighbour the Forest of Dean lose its own council there have been calls for Foresters to stand up for themselves and consider joining Wales”.
There are fears the district is being treated as the “poor relation” in discussions on council reorganisation in Gloucestershire and Forest of Dean District Councillors are calling on civic chiefs to not be afraid in standing up for the area which “has a long history of making its voices heard”.
They do not want so see history repeated in “being put upon and shut out of the way”.
Councillor Shaun Stammers (L, Mitcheldean, Ruardean and Drybrook) asked if a referendum could be held on independence from Gloucestershire and joining Wales. “I’m voting”, he said.
“Next we should have a motion to declare independence from Gloucestershire and have a referendum to see if the people want to be part of Wales.”
Councillor Tim Gwilliam (Progressive Independents), the former leader of Forest of Dean District Council, said the area “cannot be left to be the poor relation again”.
“I’m pleased the leader, cabinet and officers are taking a forward thinking view from the Forest of Dean. We can’t be left just to be left to be the poor relations again. There’s an element of that going on.
Councillor John Francis (I, Longhope and Huntley) said the district has a long history of standing up for itself and making its voices heard.
“We also have a history of being put upon and shut out of the way,” he said.
“We have got to look at this as an opportunity to be the Forest of Dean District.
“If we don’t like what other people are doing, let’s stand up for ourselves and say we don’t like it.
“We don’t think it benefits us, our ward members and the people who live here. Let’s not be afraid to put our point on it and stand by what we believe.”
Councillor Julia Gooch (Progressive Independents, Newent and Taynton) said it was “very disgraceful” that MPs across the county jumped in and wrote letters” supporting council shake up proposals “without even consulting the public”.
Council leader Adrian Birch (G, Tidenham) said the council should not support any of the three proposals at this stage.
He said they were being “rather forced” to sign the letter and said the there needs to be more public involvement on the proposals.
“We should see what happens over the course of the next six to nine months,” he said.
“We have to provide a further document in November which works up what we as a group of councils have agreed.
“There’s a strong need to involve the public in that decision process. I’m sure we all have strong reservations about why this is taking place. We need to be shown to be taking action.
“But at the same time we should not forget our heritage and the very nature of what we stand for.”