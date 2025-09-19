After nearly a whole year of waiting, the annual duck race in Swan Meadows will return this Sunday.
Form is being studied, bets are being taken, and wild boasts are being made about which bright yellow and duck-shaped piece of plastic will win the 2025 event?
Like flying a kite, capturing a prize marble, or blooding your opponents’ knuckles in a game of conkers, racing ducks used to be a popular pastime.
And this Sunday it will be again!
Thanks to the good people behind dog welfare charity Hope Rescue, 1000 yellow ducks will be launched from the bridge in Swan Meadows and will make their way downstream in a riot of colour.
Watch the ducks as they navigate boulders, steep drops, and pond weeds before being collected by the team of Hope Rescue volunteers and their nets.
To enter the race and book a duck visit Hope Rescue’s website. Entries cost just £1 per duck. The duck numbers will be emailed prior to the race, and the lucky winner will get £100 in cash. You can also enter by scanning the code on the gates to Swan Meadows.
The event starts at 11am this Sunday. Good luck and go quackers!
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.