New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Monmouthshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Nosh Deli, at Abergavenny Retail Market, Market Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 14.
And Amos Restaurant, at 13 Monnow Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire was given a score of zero on December 14.
It means that of Monmouthshire's 201 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 134 (67%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.