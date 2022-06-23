Food hygiene ratings handed to two Monmouthshire restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Monmouthshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Costa Coffee, at 7 Beaufort Square, Chepstow, Monmouthshire was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 18.

And 1861, at Cross Ash, Nr Abergavenny was given a score of three on May 18.