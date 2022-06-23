Food hygiene ratings handed to two Monmouthshire restaurants

Food hygiene ratings handed to two Monmouthshire restaurantsNew food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Monmouthshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Thursday 23rd June 2022 9:39 am
Share
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Monmouthshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Costa Coffee, at 7 Beaufort Square, Chepstow, Monmouthshire was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 18.
And 1861, at Cross Ash, Nr Abergavenny was given a score of three on May 18.
It means that of Monmouthshire's 210 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 138 (66%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.