New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Monmouthshire’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Cefn Tilla Weddings Ltd, at Cefn Tilla Court, Cefn Tilla Road, Llandenny, Usk was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 28.
And The Somerset Arms, at Victoria Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire was also given a score of four on November 28.
It means that of Monmouthshire's 125 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 79 (63%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.