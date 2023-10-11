New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Monmouthshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Sultan Indian Dining at Tredegar Arms, Ditch Hill Lane, Shirenewton, Chepstow; rated on September 26
• Rated 5: Pizza Express (Restaurants) Limited at 36-36a Monnow Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on September 12
• Rated 5: Willows Tea Rooms at The Willows Garden Centre, Baron Street, Usk; rated on September 1
• Rated 4: Chainbridge Inn Ltd at Kemeys Road, Chainbridge, Usk; rated on October 2
It means that of Monmouthshire's 209 similar establishments with ratings, 143 (68%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.