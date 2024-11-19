New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Ugly Mug Cafe at 9 Beaufort Square, Chepstow, Monmouthshire; rated on November 15

• Rated 5: Coffi Lab at 80-82 Monnow Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on November 12

• Rated 5: Kahve Cafe Bar at 3 Lewis Lane, Abergavenny; rated on November 12

• Rated 5: Baffle Culture at The Cedars, Abergavenny Road, Goytre, Usk; rated on November 7

• Rated 4: Ambika Social at Linda Vista Garden, Tudor Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on July 26

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Hen & Chickens at 5-7 Flannel Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on November 14

• Rated 5: The Sloop Inn at Llandogo, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on November 1

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: My Food Heaven (MFH) at NP7 ; rated on November 4