New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Coffi Lab at 80-82 Monnow Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on November 12
• Rated 5: Kahve Cafe Bar at 3 Lewis Lane, Abergavenny; rated on November 12
• Rated 4: Ambika Social at Linda Vista Garden, Tudor Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on July 26
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Hen & Chickens at 5-7 Flannel Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on November 14
• Rated 5: The Sloop Inn at Llandogo, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on November 1
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: My Food Heaven (MFH) at NP7 ; rated on November 4