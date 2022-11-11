Food hygiene ratings handed to 17 Monmouthshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 17 of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 13 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Whistle Stop Cafe at Station Road, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on November 1
• Rated 5: Costa at 11 High Street, Abergavenny; rated on October 27
• Rated 5: Abergavenny Centre Community Kitchen at The Old School, Park Street, Abergavenny; rated on October 26
• Rated 5: Dil Indian Restaurant at Dil Indian Cuisine, 6a Bridge Street, Usk, Monmouthshire; rated on October 25
• Rated 5: Gurkha Corner Restaurant at 10 Nevill Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on October 25
• Rated 5: Kahve Cafe Bar at 3 Lewis Lane, Abergavenny; rated on October 25
• Rated 5: Shepherds Ice Cream at 11b Market Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on October 25
• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 11 Wesley Buildings, Newport Road, Caldicot; rated on October 19
• Rated 5: Rolls Of Monmouth Golf Club at The Hendre, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on October 19
• Rated 5: Sodexo @ BAE Systems at Royal Ordnance Factory, Glascoed, Nr Usk, Monmouthshire; rated on October 17
• Rated 5: LLandogo WI Coffee Morning at Llandogo Village Hall, Holmfifeld Drive, Llandogo; rated on October 14
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Auberge at 25 Frogmore Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on October 25
• Rated 5: Nags Head Inn at Twyn Square, Usk, Monmouthshire; rated on October 17
• Rated 4: Greenmeadow Golf and Country Club at Treherbert Road, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran; rated on August 18
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Frydays Fish Bar at 4 Rother Avenue, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on November 1