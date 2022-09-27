Food hygiene ratings handed to 14 Monmouthshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: St James St Kitchen at Monmouth Methodist Church, St James' Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on September 21
• Rated 5: Dewstow Gardens at Dewstow House, Dewstow Road, Caerwent, Caldicot; rated on September 14
• Rated 5: Rogiet Community Cafe at St Marys Community Church, Green Close, Rogiet, Monmouthshire; rated on September 14
• Rated 5: Gilwern Roots Cafe at Gilwern Community Centre, Lower Common, Gilwern; rated on September 13
• Rated 5: Estero Lounge at 9 Commerce House, The Oldway Centre, Monnow Street, Monmouth; rated on September 5
• Rated 5: Ladybird Craft Centre at 62-64 Newport Road, Caldicot, Monmouthshire; rated on August 31
• Rated 5: Costa at Magor Msa, Junction 23a, M4 Magor Monmouthshire; rated on May 10
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Vino Van at NP7 ; rated on September 7
• Rated 5: Royal Monmouthshire Royal Engineers (Militia) at Smeeden Hall, Osbaston Road, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on September 1
• Rated 5: The Cellar at 180a Newport Road, Caldicot, Monmouthshire; rated on August 23
• Rated 4: Wheatsheaf Inn at Magor, Monmouthshire; rated on August 18
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: New China at 41 Bridge Street, Usk, Monmouthshire; rated on September 7
• Rated 5: Indian Summer at 1 The Barton, Agincourt Square, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on September 5
• Rated 5: Ivy and Olive Bakery Co at NP26; rated on September 2