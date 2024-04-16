New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Punch House at 4-5 Agincourt Square, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on March 27
• Rated 5: Sant Ffraed Limited at Sant Ffraed House, Llanvihangel Gobion, Abergavenny; rated on March 27
• Rated 5: Rosie and Izzie @ the Magic Cottage at 46-48 Frogmore Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on October 25
• Rated 4: Anatolian at 42 Cross Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on March 11
• Rated 4: Pontio Lounge at 9-11 High Street, Chepstow, Monmouthshire; rated on February 26
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Woodlands Tavern at The Woodland Tavern, Well Lane, Llanfair Discoed, Chepstow; rated on March 27
• Rated 5: Lines Taproom & Noddfa at 37a Bridge Street, Usk, Monmouthshire; rated on March 21
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Hikari Plant-Based Sushi at 17 St Mary Street, Chepstow, Monmouthshire; rated on March 26
• Rated 4: Burger King at Monmouth South Services, A40 Southbound, Monmouth; rated on March 4