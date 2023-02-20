New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Well Coffee Shop at Bethany Baptist Church, Neddern Way, Caldicot, Monmouthshire; rated on February 14
• Rated 5: Creates at 7 Church Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on February 7
• Rated 5: Costa at 63 Monnow Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on January 30
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And seven ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Angel Inn at The Angel Inn, Grosmont, Abergavenny; rated on February 12
• Rated 5: Chepstow Rugby Football Club Ltd at Lower Western Avenue, Bulwark, Chepstow Monmouthshire.; rated on February 2
• Rated 5: The Greyhound Inn at Llantrissant, Usk; rated on January 30
• Rated 5: Wheatsheaf Inn at Magor, Monmouthshire; rated on January 25
• Rated 4: Jolly Colliers Inn at The Jolly Collier Inn, Waenllapria, Llanelly Hill, Abergavenny; rated on January 14
• Rated 4: The Coach & Horses at Caerwent Road, Caerwent, Caldicot; rated on January 4
• Rated 4: Cross Inn (The) at The Cross Inn, 1 Newport Road, Caldicot, Monmouthshire; rated on December 8
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: New River at 4 Chepstow Road, Caldicot, Monmouthshire; rated on January 17