New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Monmouthshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Priory Group, at Ty Ffynu, 7 Hatherleigh Road, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 11.
And The Gaff Coffee Shop & Deli, at 14 High Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire was given a score of three on May 25.
It means that of Monmouthshire's 208 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 142 (68%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.