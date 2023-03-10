New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Monmouthshire’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Boat Inn, at Lone Lane, Penallt, Monmouth was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 2.
And Portskewett Inn, at The Portskewett Inn, 14 Main Road, Portskewett, Caldicot was given a score of one on February 2.
It means that of Monmouthshire's 127 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 79 (62%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.