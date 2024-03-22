New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 3: Foxhunter Inn at The Foxhunter Inn, Church Road, Nantyderry, Goytre; rated on February 15
• Rated 2: Seven Corners Cafe at 7 Corners Lane, 1-3 Corners Lane, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on February 15
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub: