New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 86 of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 39 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Monmouthshire Market Catering at Croes Bychan, Bryn Gwyn, Raglan, Monmouthshire; rated on October 2
• Rated 5: Llandogo Friday Coffee Morning at Llandogo Village Hall, Holmfield Drive, Llandogo; rated on September 27
• Rated 5: Treats Catering at Honddu Cottage, Mill Farm, Llanthony, Abergavenny; rated on September 24
• Rated 5: Good Stuff - Severn Tunnel at NP26; rated on September 19
• Rated 5: Abergavenny Centre Community Kitchen at The Old School, Park Street, Abergavenny; rated on September 18
• Rated 5: Creates at 7 Church Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on September 5
• Rated 5: Morris's of Usk Garden Centre at The Nurseries, Llanbadoc, Usk Monmouthshire; rated on September 4
• Rated 5: Lite Bites at Lite Bite Cafe, 11 Newport Road, Caldicot, Monmouthshire; rated on August 27
• Rated 5: The Walnut Tree Inn at Llandewi Skirrid, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on August 22
• Rated 5: The Whole Earth at 10 White Swan Court, Priory Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on August 17
• Rated 5: Sushi House at 5 Market Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on August 14
• Rated 5: Coffee # 1 at Unit 8 Oldway Centre, Monnow Street, Monmouth Monmouthshire; rated on August 13
• Rated 5: Wallhope Farm at 94 Monnow Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on August 13
• Rated 5: The Little Treat at 59a Frogmore Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on August 9
• Rated 5: Chepstow Races and Events Limited at Chepstow Racecourse, Chepstow, Monmouthshire; rated on August 7
• Rated 5: Pizza Pazza at 1 Beaufort Arms Court, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on August 6
• Rated 5: Annettes Cafe Diner at 2-3 Lewis Lane, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on July 25
• Rated 5: The Tithe Barn Wellbeing Community Cafe at Monk Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on July 25
• Rated 5: Village Bistro at 5 Wesley Buildings, Newport Road, Caldicot; rated on July 18
• Rated 5: The Crown at Old Hereford Road, Pantygelli, Abergavenny; rated on July 11
• Rated 5: Millers Arms at Mathern, Monmouthshire; rated on July 10
• Rated 5: Regency 59 at 59 - 60 Cross Street, Abergavenny; rated on July 8
• Rated 5: Mia's Coffee Co at 2 The Square, Magor; rated on July 5
• Rated 5: Chepstow Leisure Centre at Crossway Green, Chepstow, Monmouthshire; rated on June 28
• Rated 5: La Piccola Italia at 100 Monnow Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on June 28
• Rated 5: Nosh Deli at Abergavenny Retail Market, Market Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on June 25
• Rated 5: Sawyers Bar & Grill at Wales 1 Business Park, Newport Road, Caldicot; rated on June 21
• Rated 5: Raglan Castle Farm at Unit 7 Castle Farm, Castle Mews, Raglan; rated on June 20
• Rated 4: Kongs at Lion Street, Abergavenny, Y Fenni; rated on August 15
• Rated 4: Y Bwyty at 27 Nevill Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on August 15
• Rated 4: Panna's Kitchen at The Llanfoist Inn, Merthyr Road, Llanfoist, Abergavenny; rated on July 22
• Rated 4: The Bayleaf at 7 Market Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on July 18
• Rated 4: Kidzart at Wye Valley Arts Centre, Llandogo; rated on June 25
• Rated 4: Caffe Nero plc at 6 Frogmore Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on June 21
• Rated 3: Llandegfedd Reservoir Visitor Centre at Sluvad Road, New Inn, Pontypool; rated on September 4
• Rated 3: Caldicot Leisure Centre at Mill Lane, Caldicot, Monmouthshire; rated on June 21
• Rated 3: Anne's Catering at Monmouthshire Golf Club, Llanfoist, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on June 5
• Rated 2: Weeks Fish & Chips at 184 Newport Road, Caldicot, Monmouthshire; rated on July 3
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And 26 ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Chepstow Conservative Club at 10 Moor Street, Chepstow, Monmouthshire; rated on October 4
• Rated 5: Kings Arms at The Kings Arms, 29 Nevill Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on September 25
• Rated 5: Undy Athletic Club at The Causeway, Undy, Monmouthshire; rated on September 24
• Rated 5: Royal Monmouthshire Royal Engineers (Militia) at Smeeden Hall, Osbaston Road, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on September 20
• Rated 5: Wheatsheaf Inn at Magor, Monmouthshire; rated on September 19
• Rated 5: Robin Hood at 124 Monnow Street, Monmouth; rated on September 17
• Rated 5: Rose & Crown at Monmouth Road, Tintern, Chepstow Monmouthshire; rated on September 6
• Rated 5: Angel Inn at The Angel Inn, Grosmont, Abergavenny; rated on August 31
• Rated 5: Chepstow Rugby Football Club Ltd at Lower Western Avenue, Bulwark, Chepstow Monmouthshire.; rated on August 30
• Rated 5: The Bellhanger at 9/10 St Marys Street, Chepstow, Monmouthshire; rated on July 24
• Rated 5: The Coach & Horses at Caerwent Road, Caerwent, Caldicot; rated on July 23
• Rated 5: The Bridge Inn at Merthyr Road, Llanfoist, Abergavenny; rated on July 12
• Rated 5: Piercefield at St Arvans, Chepstow, Monmouthshire; rated on July 4
• Rated 5: Abergavenny Bowls Club at Avenue Road, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on June 21
• Rated 5: Cripple Creek at Bryngwyn, Raglan, Gwent.; rated on June 18
• Rated 5: Nosh Catering at Woodlake Park Golf Club, Coed-Chambers Road, Glascoed, Pontypool; rated on June 18
• Rated 4: Horseshoe Inn at Old Abergavenny Road, Mamhilad; rated on August 23
• Rated 4: Wheatsheaf Inn at Llanhennock, Caerleon, Monmouthshire; rated on August 23
• Rated 4: The Royal Oak at 134 Hereford Road, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on August 15
• Rated 4: Panevino at 28 Bridge Street, Chepstow, Monmouthshire; rated on July 30
• Rated 4: Clytha Arms at Old Raglan Road, Clytha, Nr Abergavenny Monmouthshire; rated on June 21
• Rated 4: Rockfield Barns at Pwll-Y-Cwm Farm, Llangattock Vibon Avel, Monmouth; rated on June 21
• Rated 4: Caldicot Castle AFC at Caldicot Castle Country Park, Chepstow Road, Caldicot, Monmouthshire; rated on May 14
• Rated 3: Carpenters Arms at Coed Y Paen, Pontypool; rated on July 24
• Rated 3: Skirrid Mountain Inn at Llanvihangel Crucorney, Abergavenny; rated on July 18
• Rated 2: The Somerset Arms at Dingestow, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on August 8
Takeaways
Plus 21 ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Kibbys Fish Bar at 48a Bulwark Road, Bulwark, Chepstow Monmouthshire; rated on October 4
• Rated 5: No 12 Fish & Chips at 12 Albion Square, Chepstow, Monmouthshire; rated on September 20
• Rated 5: Chang Le at Unit 2 Bulwark Road, Chepstow, Monmouthshire; rated on September 8
• Rated 5: Milano Pizza at 60 Ifton Road, Rogiet, Monmouthshire; rated on September 5
• Rated 5: Leon at Magor Motorway Services; rated on September 3
• Rated 5: Angelos Fish Bar at Newport Road, Magor, Monmouthshire; rated on August 1
• Rated 5: Market Street Fish & Chip Shop at Market Street Fish Shop, 13 Market Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on August 1
• Rated 5: The Baguette Shop at 12 Newport Road, Caldicot, Monmouthshire; rated on August 1
• Rated 5: Greggs at Monmouth South Services, A40 Southbound, Monmouth; rated on July 24
• Rated 5: Harrys Sandwich & Coffee Bar at St John Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on July 24
• Rated 5: Burger King at Monmouth North Services, A40 Northbound, Monmouth; rated on July 4
• Rated 5: Catch 22 at Hereford Road, Mardy, Abergavenny; rated on April 25
• Rated 4: The Jewel Balti at Jewel Balti, 39 Drybridge Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on August 13
• Rated 4: New River at 4 Chepstow Road, Caldicot, Monmouthshire; rated on July 29
• Rated 4: Raglan Fryer at High Street, Raglan, Usk; rated on July 15
• Rated 4: Bubbles at 11 Agincourt Square, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on July 4
• Rated 4: Sing Lee Chinese Takeaway at 20 Cross Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on June 27
• Rated 4: Abergavenny Kebab House at 35 Frogmore Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on June 25
• Rated 3: The New Red Lantern at 180d Newport Road, Caldicot, Monmouthshire; rated on August 29
• Rated 2: Spice Trail at 24 Church Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on September 4
• Rated 2: Chick O Land at Unit 1 180c Newport Road, Caldicot, Monmouthshire; rated on July 29