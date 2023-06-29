New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 17 of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 11 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Golden Fish Bar at The Old Farm Shopping Centre, 1 Denbigh Drive, Thornwell, Chepstow; rated on June 15
• Rated 5: Malthouse Cafe at 10-14 St Mary'S Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on June 6
• Rated 5: Bethany Babes Toddlers Group at Bethany Baptist Church, Neddern Way, Caldicot, Monmouthshire; rated on June 5
• Rated 5: Zaffron Express Indian Takeaway at 9 Newport Road, Caldicot, Monmouthshire; rated on June 5
• Rated 5: Raglan Community Cafe at Raglan Baptist Church, Usk Road, Raglan, Usk; rated on May 26
• Rated 5: Hideaway Coffee Co at Castlegate Business Park, Caldicot Road, Portskewett, Caldicot; rated on May 19
• Rated 5: The Village Cafe at Caerwent Baptist Chapel, School Lane, Caerwent; rated on May 19
• Rated 5: Aber Brew at Unit 22 Abergavenny Market, Cross Street, Abergavenny; rated on May 17
• Rated 4: The Star on the Hill at The Star Inn, Llansoy, Usk; rated on May 24
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Lamb & Flag at Brecon Road, Llanwenarth, Abergavenny; rated on June 8
• Rated 5: Coach & Horses at The Coach And Horses, 41 Cross Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on May 26
• Rated 5: The Castle Inn at 23 Monnow Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on May 23
• Rated 3: The Greyhound Vaults at Market Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on May 24
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Marmaris Kebab House at 34 Cross Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on June 22
• Rated 3: The Peri Shack at 1 The Barton, Agincourt Square, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on May 23