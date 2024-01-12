New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Starbucks at Monmouth North Services, A40 Northbound, Monmouth; rated on January 3
• Rated 5: Costa at Magor Msa, Junction 23a, M4 Magor Monmouthshire; rated on December 6
• Rated 5: Costa - Drive Thru at Magor Motorway Service Area, Magor, Caldicot; rated on December 6
• Rated 0: The Pantry at Bridges Centre, Drybridge Park, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on December 5
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Ship Inn at High Street, Raglan, Usk; rated on December 20
• Rated 5: The Robin Hood at 124-126 Monnow Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on December 15
• Rated 5: The Boat Inn at The Back, Chepstow, Monmouthshire; rated on December 14
• Rated 5: The Towpath Inn at The Bridgend Inn, 49 Main Road, Gilwern, Abergavenny; rated on December 8
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Greggs at Monmouth North Services, A40 Northbound, Monmouth; rated on December 20
• Rated 5: Breakfast Kitchen/Chozen Noodles at Magor Motorway Srvice Area, Junction 23a M4 Magor Monmouthshire; rated on December 6