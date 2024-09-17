New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 13 of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Creates at 7 Church Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on September 5
• Rated 5: Morris's of Usk Garden Centre at The Nurseries, Llanbadoc, Usk Monmouthshire; rated on September 4
• Rated 5: Lite Bites at Lite Bite Cafe, 11 Newport Road, Caldicot, Monmouthshire; rated on August 27
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Angel Inn at The Angel Inn, Grosmont, Abergavenny; rated on August 31
• Rated 5: Chepstow Rugby Football Club Ltd at Lower Western Avenue, Bulwark, Chepstow Monmouthshire.; rated on August 30
Takeaways
Plus six ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Milano Pizza at 60 Ifton Road, Rogiet, Monmouthshire; rated on September 5
• Rated 5: Leon at Magor Motorway Services; rated on September 3
• Rated 5: Angelos Fish Bar at Newport Road, Magor, Monmouthshire; rated on August 1
• Rated 5: The Baguette Shop at 12 Newport Road, Caldicot, Monmouthshire; rated on August 1
• Rated 4: New River at 4 Chepstow Road, Caldicot, Monmouthshire; rated on July 29