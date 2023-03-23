Lewis is scheduled to return to Langtons Farm in May, and is expecting even busier days as the growing season will be in full swing. “I’ve been immersing myself in outdoor work for a while now, from planting trees to gardening jobs, so I have a good idea of how unglamorous it can be. It’s hard work, but it’s also really rewarding because you’re producing something real and providing a meaningful service for your local community: I like the idea of keeping things small and local – neighbours helping neighbours. It feels like that’s the way we’re meant to live.”