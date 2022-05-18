Food fund available to support local projects and businesses

Monmouthshire County Council is seeking new and innovative projects that can help tackle food poverty and bring a fresh element to existing projects and services available.

Applications can be made for funding, up to a maximum of £15,000, by community groups, social enterprises, public sector organisations and businesses.

The scheme is funded by Food4Growth, a new project to support community groups and enterprises to develop innovative food related projects to help create social and economic benefits across Caerphilly, Torfaen and Monmouthshire in partnership with the councils in those areas.

Food4Growth is part of the UK government’s community Renewal Fund.

In order to be eligible, Monmouthshire projects will need to demonstrate that they can meet one or more of the following criteria:

• Improve access to nutritional and affordable food

• Educate young people and families to develop food related skills

• Enhance knowledge of nutritional affordable food

• Connect people of all ages through cooking, growing and eating

• Share skills and knowledge

• Support business development

The scheme can support a range of activities within projects; including staff costs, small equipment items, education programmes, training and development, piloting projects, volunteer expenses, marketing and research.

Those applying to be a part of this scheme will need to bring an innovative idea that addresses the issue of food poverty in their communities or offer opportunities for development of business enterprise. They will need to demonstrate that there are clear benefits and a sustainable outcome for the project.

Any groups/businesses receiving funding will be responsible for the management and running of the project, however Monmouthshire County Council will support their delivery and administer financial and contractor arrangements.

Applications must be made by 5pm on May 28 2022.

Decisions on which applications have been successful will be made by the Rural Local Action Group/Panel within 10 working days, and will be based upon a scoring system around the criteria as there is a limited amount of total funding for this scheme.

Those that have been successful will be notified by email.

All projects under this scheme must be completed by September 2022.