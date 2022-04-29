Folk festival returns to the riverside

The crowds relax and listen to music in the relaxed atmosphere of the Folk on the Lawn event ( )

THE Wye Valley will echo with the sounds of folk and West African music when a popular community festival returns this summer.

Volunteer-run Folk on The Lawn is set to take place from July 14-17 at Tintern’s Abbey Mill, with more than 30 acts already booked.

The laid-back not-for-profit event, which dates back more than 10 years and is described as ‘innovative folk for innovative folk’, will feature music, storytelling and poetry on the Thursday and Friday evenings, all day on Saturday and up to tea-time on Sunday.

As well as more traditional folk, festival-goers will be able to soak up the vibrant sounds of AfroWelsh Connection, who play traditional tunes on the kora, a 21-stringed instrument played similarly to a harp.

Filkin’s Drift will also be bringing their baroque sound to riverside, complete with fiddle and guitar.

Tickers are not sold in advance, but donations are encouraged in exchange for a wristband.

Other acts booked for the festival include – Pamela Wyn Shannon, Autumn Dawn Leader, Blind River Scare, Cut Throat Francis, Davey Woodward and the Winter Orphans, Dewdropper, Edd Donovan and the Wandering Moles, Gareth Davies, Goodnight Vincent, Humbird, John Airdrie and the Enablers, Kahlo after Frida, Luke Callen, Melanie Pegge

Paper Circus, Sally Thompson, The Boxwood Chessmen, The Face That Boils Itself and The Frozen Grins.