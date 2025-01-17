This morning in Abergavenny, the conditions are foggy with a temperature of 7°C.
Moving into the afternoon, the skies will clear up, offering sunny spells and a slight increase in temperature to 8°C.
Tomorrow morning, the conditions will be slightly cooler with mist and a temperature of 6°C.
As the day progresses, the skies will remain clear, providing continuous sunshine with the temperature peaking at 7°C.
The overall conditions for tomorrow will be cooler and sunny, with temperatures ranging between 6°C and 7°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend indicates sunny days ahead with temperatures starting from as low as 0°C in the early hours and reaching up to 9°C.
Expect clear skies in the mornings, transitioning to sunny conditions as the days progress.
Minimum temperatures will be around 0°C, while maximum temperatures will reach up to 9°C.
This article was automatically generated