JUST like one man’s junk is another man’s treasure, a spot of fly-tipping can sometimes attract the butterflies.
Take this pic snapped by local photography enthusiast Gabriel Archan, for example.
It’s a Vanessa Atalanta, which in the plebeian tongue translates as a Red Admiral. It was found chilling not on some rare and aesthetically delightful flower, but perched on that most common sight, an abandoned and worn car tyre.
Gabe told the Chronicle, “I stumbled across the rubber landmark after a couple of hours playing frisbee with my business assistant Biggles. She’s from Portugal and still can’t throw or catch properly, so I’m making it my business to teach her.
“On the way back to the Jag, I was trying to ignore Biggles as she gibbered away excitedly in broken English when I nearly tripped over the tyre.”
Gabe explained, “Along with my lanyard, I always carry a Nikon D3500 around my neck in case of Insta emergencies. And this was most definitely one because there was a butterfly squatting on the tyre, which to my mind said something quite artistic about the modern world.
“It was like Damian Hirst’s ‘The Physical Impossibility of Death in the Mind of Someone Living’ or that chopped up cow thing he did. And to my mind, it was far superior to that unmade bed effort which made that mouthy lady big in the nineties. Any slob on the dole could have created that!
“The butterfly on the tyre, however, was a rare collaboration between our disposal culture and the wonder of nature.”
The photographer added, “Having snapped the pic for posterity, I noticed just a few feet away there was a gap in the hedge, down which someone had thrown a sofa. So I took a video of that as well. Mardy Park is such a safe place for fly tipping, and it never ceases to amaze me the photo ops one can find there! It’s an absolute haven for conceptual art!”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.